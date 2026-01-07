JNU to take BIG action on students over allegedly raising provocative slogans, says, ‘expulsion, debarment…’

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for..., more deets inside
Bangladesh Cricket Board's FIRST reaction to ICC's alleged ultimatum to play in India or lose points, says, 'false, unfounded...'
Greenland after Venezuela? Trump decides next target, NATO and EU in shock as US President mulls military action
AIBE 20 results 2025 OUT? Bar Council of India releases final answer key, step-by-step guide to download scorecard, check direct link here
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar to marry fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on..., reports claim...
Mustafizur Rahman set to play THIS league after being dropped from Shah Rukh Khan's KKR, name is...
Mumbai–Pune travel to get faster, expressway missing link will decrease travel time by…, underground road plans worth Rs... announced
SHOCKING! S*x racket busted at woman IAS Prayagraj's rented house; five men, four women arrested during raid
Shefali Shah REVEALS real reason why she walked out from her first marriage: 'I could kill...'
Sports presenter Ridhima Pathak's FIRST statement on rumours of being dropped from Bangladesh Premier League: 'Cricket deserves truth...'
INDIA
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to take a strict action against students allegedly chanting ‘objectional’ slogans against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a protest inside the premises. JNU administration vowed to take action.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to take a strict action against students allegedly chanting ‘objectional’ slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a protest inside the premises. This comes after the video of JNU students raising provocative slogans after Supreme Court of India denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.
JNU administration vowed to take action and said that universities cannot be converted into hate laboratories. In a post on JNU’s official X handle, the administration said, "Universities are centres for innovation and new ideas, and they cannot be permitted to be converted into laboratories of hate. Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right."
The JNU administration further warned that those involved would face immediate suspension, expulsion, or permanent debarment from the university. It added, “But any form of violence, unlawful conduct or anti-national activity will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Students involved in this incident will also face disciplinary measures, including immediate suspension, expulsion and permanent debarment from the University.”
JNU has also ordered an internal inquiry. The University has named several students, including current Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aditi Mishra, and said they were identified during the programme and claimed that the slogans were “deliberate”, “repeated” and had the “potential to seriously disrupt public order, campus harmony and security”, as reported by PTI.
Additionally, JNU administration held a meeting on Tuesday and will take corrective action against the students found guilty.
JNUSU president Aditi Mishra has dismissed the allegations of any protest targeting any person. She clarified that students hold a protest to condemn the violence that occurred on the campus on January 5, 2020. She said "All of the slogans raised were ideological and did not attack anyone personally."