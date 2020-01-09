JNU students hold protest march against Jan 5 violence, demand VC's removal in meeting with MHRD Secretary

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Thursday held a massive protest in the capital against the violence on campus on Sunday and demanded removal vice chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Protesting against the attack by masked goons, JNU students tried to march from Mandi House to Ministry of HRD at Shastri Bhawan but later wanted to go to the Rashtrapati Bhavan but were detained.

They were released soon after.

A delegation of protesting students and teachers met the MHRD officials and discussed the matter. Amit Khare, Secretary, MHRD was also present in the meeting with representatives of JNU Teachers' Association, faculty members and JNU Students Unions.

"Whatever has happened in the last few days is extremely sad. Students have a list of grievances. The teachers also have grievances against the administration, we are trying to resolve all of them," Khare said after the meeting.

"I have called the Jawaharlal Nehru University VC and team tomorrow morning. I have also offered the students that I will be meeting them again tomorrow regarding their demands. Such incidents should not re-occur," he added.

A police official said a delegation of nine persons including teachers went into the meeting at the ministry.

The students decided to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan after coming out of the meeting, DCP, New Delhi said.

"A gathering of JNU students and teachers marched from Mandi House to MHRD, Shastri Bhawan via Rajendra Prasad Road. A delegation of 9 persons including teachers went for a meeting at MHRD," the official said.

"Delegation came out after the meeting, one of the student leaders provoked gathering to move towards Rashtrapati Bhawan. Consequently, they stopped normal traffic at Rajendra Pd Road. They were prevented from doing so. 11 persons were detained&subsequently released," he added.

However, they were detained near Ambedkar Bhawan.

While a cop alleged that he was bitten by one of the protesters, there are reports of several students being injured in the police lathi-charge.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was severely injured in Jan 5 attack issued a statement on her Facebook.

"There is a limit to the apathy that we are shown with. We are peacefully protesting and asking for our rights. We will not beg. This is our right. We have not done anything that police should be dragging us, beating up," she said. "We have been beaten up, attempt of murder have happened inside our campus but still everyone in the Administration is silent."

She added, "We appeal to everyone today we are standing for the right cause. Please support us!"

Violence broke out at the university on Sunday night as a group of masked people armed with sticks and stones attacked students and teachers. They also damaged property on the campus, including hostel rooms.

The violence is said to have continued for nearly two hours. The police was later called in but no one has been arrested so far.

Left students groups and RSS-linked ABVP blamed each other for the violence.