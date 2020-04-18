JNU student Sharjeel Imam charge-sheeted for 'abetting riots' in Jamia

Delhi Police on Saturday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam for giving "seditious speech" and "abetting riots" on December 15 in Jamia last year.

The case was filed in Saket court.

"Sahrjeel Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots, due to his seditious speech delivered on December 13, 2019. During the investigation on the basis of evidence collected, section 124 A IPC, 153 A IPC was invoked in the case," ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

The charge sheet was a continuation of an earlier one which was filed last December against rioters. Delhi Police said that riots broke last year as a result of the "protest march organized by Jamia students against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Friends Colony area and Jamia in December last year.

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 on sedition charges for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and in Aligarh. The Delhi Police had earlier lodged an FIR against Imam for sedition.

Multiple FIRs were filed against Sharjeel over his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on January 16 where he reportedly said: "Assam should be cut off from the rest of India". He had been booked by the UP Police, Assam Police, and later the Delhi Police.

A series of videos went viral on social media where it appeared that Imam, the chief co-ordinator of the protest at Shaheen Bagh, was saying, "If all of us come together, we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this. It will take the administration at least one month to disperse all of them."

Severe protests have erupted in various parts of the country ever since the central government passed the contentious act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, and Jain communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.