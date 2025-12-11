INDIA

Umar Khalid granted two-week interim bail in 2020 Delhi riots case; check court conditions

The court has allowed bail to Khalid from December 16 to December 29 on the condition of a personal bond of Rs 20,000 along with two sureties, according to a report by Bar and Bench. Here are more details on this.

Umar Khalid.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW