JNU student arrested for alleged sexual harassment inside campus

Delhi Police on Thursday initiated investigation into an incident of alleged sexual harassment reported from inside the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). According to complaints received by cops, a JNU student named Raghvendra Mishra had on Wednesday allegedly misbehaved with a female student at his hostel room inside the campus.

A case has been registered under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sources said that the police are waiting for the female student to come forward so that her statement can be recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which gives the power to a Metropolitan Magistrate or Judicial Magistrate to record confession and statements during the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the accused student is being questioned regarding the allegations of sexual harassment.

The woman, who is also a student of the same university, had claimed in her complaint that the accused, Raghvendra Mishra, had called her to his hostel room and harassed her.

She had then promptly raised an alarm, following which the security guards posted outside the hostel apprehended Mishra.

Some students informed the police about the incident after which Mishra was detained and taken to the Police Station.

Police sources say that the victim has been asked to record her statement before a magistrate.

The probe is on. Further details are awaited.