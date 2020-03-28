JNU staff, faculty to contribute one day salary for the month of April to PM's relief fund

JNU has decided to voluntarily contribute one day salary of regular teaching&non-teaching employees for the month of April to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Let us all be part of our nationwide united effort against

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday decided to contribute one day salary of regular teaching&non-teaching employees for the month of April to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

"JNU has decided to voluntarily contribute one day salary of regular teaching and non-teaching employees for the month of April to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Let us all be part of our nationwide united effort against COVID19," JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar Said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the constitution of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief fund to tackle the current coronavirus crisis, and to cater to similar emergency situations in the times ahead.

He also informed that the fund will 'strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.'

"The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Modi tweeted out the bank account details so that the citizens can contribute to the fund.

Citizens can pay to contribute to the fund through debit and credit cards, internet banking, UPI services like BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PAYTM, Mobikwik, etc. by visiting the website pmindia.gov.in.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

As of 05:45 PM on Saturday, around 933 people across India have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease, as new cases were reported in Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu on this day. The virus has affected around 614,884 people worldwide. The global death toll has hit 28,687.