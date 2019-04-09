JNU sedition row: Court adjourns hearing till July 23

The Delhi Government has been given time till July 23rd to decide on the grant of sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and others in connection with the JNU sedition case. A Delhi court on Monday deferred the hearing to July 23 in the case. The Delhi Government in its reply to the court earlier had informed them that the Delhi Police had filed the chargesheet in a secretive and hasty manner without seeking the approval of the government.

In the earlier hearings, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Deepak Sherawat had directed the Delhi Government to file a reply to state a time frame required for the sanction.

Deputy Secretary of Home Department of Delhi Govt in response to the Directorate of Prosecution, GNCTD stated that the matter for obtaining sanction on the JNU sedition chargesheet is under consideration. However no time frame within which issue of sanction is likely to be decided has been specified.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat directed the Delhi Government to file a "proper reply", citing a definite time-frame.

Earlier Pramod Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell was summoned by the court who also informed the court that in some cases sanction wasn't required to file chargesheet. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Deepak Sahrawat stated that the role of the Delhi Police was now over and the court will ask the Delhi Government regarding the sanction.

Kushwaha informed the court that they had already sent a request to the Delhi Government seeking sanction. The court had on Friday pulled up the police for non-appearance of the DCP and hence summoned him to appear before the court on Saturday.

The Delhi Police had earlier informed the court authorities that they were yet to give requisite sanctions to prosecute former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the case, and it would take two to three months to procure the sanctions. On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others stating that he was a part of the procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

The court had also sought a report from the DCP assigned to the case.The court had earlier also directed police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the process while granting it three weeks to procure the sanction needed to prosecute Kumar and other accused, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, in the case.

The Delhi police have filed a 1,200-page charge sheet in the Patiala House court on January 14 against Kanhaiya Kumar and former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in a city court. It said Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans during an event in the varsity on February 9, 2016, to mark the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

Apart from Kanhaiya, Khalid and Bhattacharya, Umar Gul, Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Rayeea Rasool, Bashir Bhat were named by the police in the sedition case after some students allegedly raised "anti-national slogans" in February 2016 against the hanging of Afzal Guru, the mastermind of the 2001 Parliament attack, inside the university campus.

