JNU Registrar meets Delhi L-G Anil Baijal to apprise him on Sunday's violence

A mob wearing masks, armed with lathis and stones attacked students and teachers protesting against the hostel fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.

Several students have been injured in the attack including Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh.

Terrified students sent SOS messages to friends, teachers and media personnel, accusing the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of the attack.

A video shared by ANI showed that people wearing masks and armed with lathis attacked as women students are heard screaming in the background.

JNUSU said students, as well as faculty members, have been targetted.

JNUSU said students, as well as faculty members, have been targetted.

Here are the live updates:

11:33 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

R. Meena, senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has resigned stating, 'we tried but could not provide security to hostel.'

R. Meena, senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has resigned stating, 'we tried but could not provide security to hostel.'

11:20 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Government Sources: Registrar and Pro-VC of JNU already met LG Anil Baijal today and apprised him of the situation. Police will talk to students and start collecting evidence. Medical of 35 students is complete, both in AIIMS trauma centre and Safdarjung hospitals

10:35 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Union Minister Smriti Irani on JNU Violence: Investigation has begun,so will not be right to speak on it now, but Universities should not be turned into hubs of politics, neither should students be used as political pawns.

10:32 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

A meeting is underway at the house of Arvind Kejriwal regarding the JNU case in which ministers, as well as senior leaders of the party, are also present.

10:30 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

NSUI will be protesting against 'BJP- Amit Shah-RSS State-sponsored goons' attack on the JNU students yesterday. The students union says it stands against any form of violence and will be standing together with our JNU brothers and sisters in solidarity.

10:20 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Case registered under the section of rioting and damage of property.

08:50 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Devender Arya (DCP, SOUTH-WEST): We have registered an FIR in the matter. Around 30 students were injured in the incident. None of them is critical. Investigations are on.

08:10 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Delhi Police: We have received multiple complaints in connection with yesterday's violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). We will soon register FIR.

07:40 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

The Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to his office on Monday.

07:27 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Students from different colleges gather outside Gateway of India to protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Students from different colleges gather outside Gateway of India to protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Jawaharlal Nehru University: It is unfortunate that violence took place in JNU campus this evening.The administration strongly condemns any form of violence in the campus.The JNU administration feels great pain&anguish for the students who have sustained injuries in the violence.

Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head. There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children: Priyanka Gandhi

We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education: BJP

The violence in JNU is extremely worrying and unfortunate. I condemn the violence within the campus. I appeal to all students to maintain the dignity of the University and peace on campus: HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS Trauma Centre where 18 JNU students have been admitted following violence at university

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS Trauma Centre where 18 JNU students have been admitted following violence at university

Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university: S Jaishankar

Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon’ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible: HMO

Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

DCP Southwest Devender Arya on attack on students at JNU, Delhi: The situation inside the campus is normal. Extensive flag march conducted by police. All hostel areas have been secured. Police deployment has been done at strategic points. At present, no violence is reported from any part of the campus. Today evening, a fight occurred b/w two groups in which few students were injured and property was damaged. JNU Administration requested police to enter University to restore peace

ANI quotes MHA Sources: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take stock of situation in Jawaharlal Nehru University; Joint CP rank official to investigate and submit a report

AIIMS Trauma Centre official: 18 people from JNU have come to AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in head, abrasions among others

AIIMS Trauma Centre official: 18 people from JNU have come to AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in head, abrasions among others

Delhi: Students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear: Rahul Gandhi

Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav manhandled by police outside JNU

Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav manhandled by police outside JNU

Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi: The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed Delhi Police to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order and take action against the perpetrators of violence.

“ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks. They are pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has been brutally attacked and her head is bleeding very badly. Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in their crimes, it is taking the orders from Sanghi Professors, forcing students to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans!” the students union said in a statement.

Bleeding profusely Ghosh said she was brutally beaten up by goons wearing masks.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," she said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh at JNU: I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up.

ABVP denied the accusations and levelled counter-allegations against the Left-associated student groups for violence.

"ABVP members have been brutally attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations SFI, AISA and DSF. Around 25 students have been seriously injured in this attack and there is no information as to the whereabouts of 11 students," it said.

Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalized by the leftist goons, it claimed.

Expressing shock on the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said police should immediately restore peace.

"I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" he said.