JNU protests: Students' delegation reaches HRD Ministry to meet high-level committee

A delegation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students reached the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) on Wednesday. The Ministry has appointed a high power committee for discussion with students and administration for peaceful resolution of all issues in the University.

"The meeting was between all the 4 office bearers of the JNUSU & counsellors. We briefed them about the crisis in JNU. We were told that our demands will be further recommended as soon as possible. Protest will continue inside campus until our demands are met," JNUSU General Secretary said.

Earlier, the JNU Visually Challenged Students’ Forum has called for a demonstration against Delhi Police on Wednesday to demand for justice.

"The JNU Visually Challenged Students’ Forum calls for a demonstration against the Brutal Lathi charge of Delhi Police and demand for justice for persons with disabilities. This is a clear cut violation of United Nation’s Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006 and Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2016 act. Therefore, the forum demands for a Delegation level talk with the Chief Commissioner of Delhi Police and demands for the full protection of Persons with Disabilities anywhere in the national capital of Delhi with an immediate effect. We urge people to gather in front of the Police Headquarter, Jaisingh Road, near parliament Thana at 10:30 AM onwards to show there solidarity for the larger disability cause", said a statement from the forum.

On Monday, a massive protest was held by JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) that also had the participation of visually impaired students was organised against the fee hike by the university. The students flouted Section 144 imposed outside the campus and in the area near the Parliament. The students also broke the barricades and clashed with the police. Water cannons were deployed in parts of the national capital to curb the protest.

The protestors alleged that they were lathi-charged by the police. At least 30 Delhi Police personnel and 15 JNU students were injured during the massive protest. As many as 100 JNU students were also detained by the police.

The Delhi police, however, has denied any sort of force on students, instead claiming that the police had acted with restraint all along. They have also denied the use of water cannons, tear gas shells and lathi-charge at any stage of the protest.

Demanding a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike, the protestors carried out a march to Parliament, as the winter session began, bringing Delhi to halt as they forced the closure of metro stations and roads in key areas of the city. With posters in hands and chanting anti-fee hike slogans, hundreds of students marched on the streets of Delhi.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against unidentified individuals in connection with the protest.

Meanwhile, the university administration approached the Delhi High Court against its students for allegedly violating a court order against protesting within 100 metres of the administrative block.

Students have been protesting since October 29 by boycotting classes, examinations, demanding the rollback in the hostel fee hike. According to them, the university administration passed the draft hostel manual without holding any consultations with the students' community.

Following protests, the JNU administration has not entirely rolled back the decision but has cut down the hike to some extent on Wednesday.

The hostel fee for a single room which was earlier Rs 20 and was increased to Rs 600 and has now been set at Rs 200. While the room with two beds, the fees for which was Rs 10 and was increased to Rs 300, will now cost Rs 100.