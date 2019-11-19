JNU Protest: Delhi Police lodges FIR against unidentified persons for flouting Section 144 CrPC

The Delhi police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified people involved in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protest against fee hike for flouting Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which was imposed in the area surrounding the university campus and the Parliament, to prevent students from joining the agitation on Monday. Section of the CrPC prevents 'unlawful assembly'.

Delhi Police has registered a case under section 186/353 of the IPC at Kishan Garh Police station . The case is registered from the police side but they have not received any complaint from students as of now.

A massive protest was held by JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) on Monday in New Delhi against the fee hike by the university authorities. Demanding a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike, the JNUSU on Monday carried out a march to Parliament, as the winter session began, bringing Delhi to halt as they forced the closure of metro stations and roads in key areas of the city. With posters in hands and chanting anti-fee hike slogans, hundreds of students marched on the streets of Delhi. The students also broke the barricades and clashed with the police. Water cannons were deployed in parts of the national capital to curb the protest.

The students' plan to march to the Parliament was foiled by Delhi Police as they were stopped midway before reaching the high-security zone in Central Delhi following which they sat near Safdarjung Tomb on protest, traffic woes to commuters.

During the protest, the students had broken police pickets posted outside the campus and at least 30 Delhi Police personnel and 15 JNU students were injured. Over 100 protestors, including JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh, Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav were detained but were later allowed to meet the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) officials.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said entry and exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat were closed temporarily as the services were suspended at these metro stations.

Road traffic was also affected on several intersections with vehicular movement being affected on Nelson Mandela Marg, Aurobindo Marg and Baba Gang Nath Marg. Africa Avenue Marg from Sarojini Nagar crossing to Chanakyapuri was been closed.

Ghosh, Yadav, JNUSU vice president Saket Moon and joint secretary Mohd Danish met a senior MHRD official and handed over a memorandum. They were promised that a committee has been formed and their demands will be put forward before that panel.

The Delhi police, however, has denied any sort of force on students, instead claiming that the police had acted with restraint all along. They have also denied the use of water cannons, tear gas shells and lathi-charge at any stage of the protest.