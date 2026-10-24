JNU Graffiti Row: Why ‘Free Umar Khalid’, ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ slogans sparked controversy

‘Free Umar Khalid’ and ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ graffiti at JNU sparked a row, with ABVP alleging objectionable writings and the administration probing the incident.

Graffiti reading “Free Umar Khalid” and “Long Live Naxalbari” appeared on the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Saturday, triggering a fresh controversy on campus. The incident came a day after slogans reading “Free Kashmir” and “Free Sharjeel Imam” were spotted on the walls of Jamia Millia Islamia, drawing political reactions.

The JNU administration has taken note of the graffiti and is looking into the matter, an official said. The official added that the university would not allow vested interests to disturb peace on campus. JNU sources said such graffiti would not be tolerated.

Why Did JNU Graffiti Trigger A Political Row?

The graffiti drew objections from the university's Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unit, which accused Left-wing student groups of attempting to disrupt the academic environment.

In a statement, ABVP alleged that pictures circulating from the campus showed members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) involved in objectionable writing alongside a portrait of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. The allegations have not been independently established.

The student organisation objected to political slogans being written on university walls and demanded that the administration identify those responsible and take action.

JNU unit president Mayank Panchal said freedom of expression could not be used to justify disrespect towards national figures or damage to public property. The unit's secretary, Praveen Piyush, said the university did not belong to any one ideology and that the dignity of its academic environment must be protected.

Who Is Umar Khalid And Why Is His Release Being Demanded?

Umar Khalid, a former JNU research scholar, has been in jail since September 2020 in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots.

He faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The riots left 53 people dead in the national capital.

Khalid's continued incarceration has become a point of contention, with student groups and civil rights activists raising concerns over his prolonged detention and delays in the trial. The slogan “Free Umar Khalid” reflects demands for his release.

What Does ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ Refer To?

The slogan “Long Live Naxalbari” refers to the Naxalbari uprising of 1967 in West Bengal, a peasant movement that became a defining moment in the history of India's Naxalite and Maoist movements.

The slogan has historically been associated with Left-wing revolutionary politics. Its appearance alongside a demand for Khalid's release has added to the controversy over political expression and ideological divisions on the JNU campus.

The circumstances in which the graffiti was written, and who was responsible, remain under examination.

How Is The JNU Incident Linked To The Jamia Graffiti Controversy?

The JNU incident came a day after slogans reading “Free Kashmir” and “Free Sharjeel Imam” appeared on the walls of Jamia Millia Islamia amid student protests demanding the restoration of the university's students' union, which has been disbanded since 2006.

Sharjeel Imam, another former JNU scholar, was arrested in 2020 over speeches made during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He faces criminal charges, including under anti-terror legislation, in cases linked to the protests and the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

The Jamia slogans triggered a political row, with the BJP questioning Congress MP Imran Masood's presence at the student protest. The Jamia administration also condemned the slogans, describing them as detrimental to India's integrity and sovereignty.

The two incidents have brought renewed attention to campus politics, demands for the release of jailed activists and the limits of political expression at universities. While the JNU administration is examining the latest graffiti, questions remain over who wrote the slogans and whether any action will follow.