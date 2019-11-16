JNU administration files police complaint in Swami Vivekananda statue vandalism incident

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration filed a complaint at Vasant Kunj police station in Delhi in connection with the vandalism of Swami Vivekananda's statue at Jawaharlal Nehru University during protests against fee hike on Thursday. In the complaint, the administration called for strict action against the culprits involved in the incident.

Dr Buddha Singh, the chairperson of JNU's Swami Vivekananda Statue Installation Committee, filed the complaint at the police station.

A statue of Swami Vivekananda inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was found vandalised on Thursday. This came amid the students' protests against the fee hike and hostel manual by the university administration.

"Bhagwa jalega (saffron will burn)" and other expletives against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were found written in what seemed like red paint at the platform where the statue of Swami Vivekananda stands.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) condemned the incident saying the platform has been cleaned.

"We condemn this incident. The statue of Vivekananda in JNU campus was not vandalised, some people had written on its platform. I don't think any student of JNU could have done this. Now, we have cleaned it," NSUI's Sunny Dhiman said.

Students had been protesting against the administration's decision to hike the hostel fee and impose some strict guidelines in its hostel manual. All students organisations, including the Left groups, RSS-linked ABVP, and Congress-linked NSUI opposed the steep hike in the hostel fee.

The JNU administration has not entirely rolled back the decision but has cut down the hike to some extent on Wednesday. The hostel fee for a single room which was earlier Rs 20 and was increased to Rs 600 and has now been set at Rs 200. While the room with two beds, the fees for which was Rs 10 and was increased to Rs 300, will now cost Rs 100.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar requested the students protesting the fee hike to end the agitation, saying that "dialogue “cannot be dictated through coercion and illegal methods.”He also asked the JNU teachers to appeal to the students to end their agitation.