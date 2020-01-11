JNU admin warns of action against resident students housing 'outsiders' in hostels

Any incidents of violation of the said hostel rule will have to be reported to the SHO of Vasant Kunj North police station immediately on priority, JNU administration has said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has issued a notice to the hostel wardens of the university to take necessary action against resident students found to be keeping any 'outsider/an unauthorised student/guest' in their hostel rooms as per administration rules.

This comes after SHO of the Vasant Kunj North police station advised the JNU administration to conduct an audit of the hostels in the JNU campus.

Any incident of violation of the said hostel rule will have to be reported to the SHO immediately on priority.

The senior wardens were also requested to post the following notice:

"All the hostel residents to follow the rules regarding having guests in the hostel room as per the procedures and rules of IHA and provide necessary details in the forms accordingly. In case, any outsider/ unauthorised student/guest is found staying in the rooms, necessary action will be initiated against the resident students as per IHA rules and the details of such guests shall be forwarded to the Station House Officer, Police Station, Vasant Kunj North, New Delhi."

This comes after a mob wearing masks armed with lathis and stones attacked students and teachers protesting against the hostel fee hike in JNU on January 5.

Several students have been injured in the attack including Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh.

Terrified students sent SOS messages to friends, teachers, and media personnel, accusing the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of the attack.

Meanwhile, Delhi police on Friday released images of suspects, as and when they were identified via circulated footage.

According to the images that have been released, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and several other members of Left-wing student organisations were named, alleged of having been involved in violence on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Those identified include - Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU president), Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant from the Left student organisations, and Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

A 5-member team has also been constituted by the university administration to look into the January 5 violence.