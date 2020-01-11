JNU admin warns of action against resident students housing 'outsiders' in hostels

Headlines

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Meet man who is set to head Rs 1,91,300 crore L&T Group as chairman

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

ICC reveals ODI World Cup 2023 mascot names after fans vote

IMD weather update: Heavy rain predicted in these 4 districts, check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Meet man who is set to head Rs 1,91,300 crore L&T Group as chairman

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

Thyroid: 10 superfoods for hypothyroidism

8 superb benefits of eating poha for breakfast

Top run scorers at No.3 in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Badshah gifts his expensive sneakers worth Rs 1.50 lakh to 15-year-old fan, video goes viral, fans react

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

HomeIndia

India

JNU admin warns of action against resident students housing 'outsiders' in hostels

Any incidents of violation of the said hostel rule will have to be reported to the SHO of Vasant Kunj North police station immediately on priority, JNU administration has said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2020, 06:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jawaharlal Nehru University has issued a notice to the hostel wardens of the university to take necessary action against resident students found to be keeping any 'outsider/an unauthorised student/guest' in their hostel rooms as per administration rules.

This comes after SHO of the Vasant Kunj North police station advised the JNU administration to conduct an audit of the hostels in the JNU campus.

Any incident of violation of the said hostel rule will have to be reported to the SHO immediately on priority.

The senior wardens were also requested to post the following notice:

"All the hostel residents to follow the rules regarding having guests in the hostel room as per the procedures and rules of IHA and provide necessary details in the forms accordingly. In case, any outsider/ unauthorised student/guest is found staying in the rooms, necessary action will be initiated against the resident students as per IHA rules and the details of such guests shall be forwarded to the Station House Officer, Police Station, Vasant Kunj North, New Delhi."

This comes after a mob wearing masks armed with lathis and stones attacked students and teachers protesting against the hostel fee hike in JNU on January 5.

Several students have been injured in the attack including Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh. 

Terrified students sent SOS messages to friends, teachers, and media personnel, accusing the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of the attack.

Meanwhile, Delhi police on Friday released images of suspects, as and when they were identified via circulated footage.

According to the images that have been released, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and several other members of Left-wing student organisations were named, alleged of having been involved in violence on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Those identified include - Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU president), Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant from the Left student organisations, and Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

A  5-member team has also been constituted by the university administration to look into the January 5 violence.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023: R Ashwin replaces this star bowler in Team India’s final WC squad; know reason

I&B Ministry to probe corruption in CBFC after Vishal claims he paid Rs 6.5 lakh for Mark Antony's censor certificate

Meet Vinay Singhal, man who made a Rs 300 crore OTT platform providing hyperlocal content

The Vaccine War box office collection day 2: Vivek Agnihotri’s film avoids drop, earns Rs 85 lakh

Meet wife of IAS Suhas LY, who is PCS officer and crowned Mrs India 2019; know her journey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE