India

India

'JMM's Hemant Soren next Jharkhand CM': Congress, RJD reiterate 'Mahagathbandhan' commitment

The Congress and the RJD reiterated that JMM's Hemant Soren will be the next chief minister of Jharkhand.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 23, 2019, 01:54 PM IST

Buoyed by election trends showing a clear majority for the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Jharkhand Assembly election, the Congress and the RJD reiterated that JMM's Hemant Soren will be the next chief minister of the state. 

"We were confident that Jharkhand will give a clear majority to our alliance. Trends are good but I won't make comment until the final result. We've clearly said that Hemant Soren will be CM candidate of our alliance," Congress's Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh said. 

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said there is going to be a clean sweep for the Mahagathbandhan.

"There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhanin this election. We have fought elections under the leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister," Yadav said.

As per latest trends, JMM-Congress-RJD is leading on 41 seats while the BJP which contests alone is ahead in 29 seats. 

JMM, Congress and RJD contested on 43, 31 and 7 seats respectively.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, however, has not lost hope.

"These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi," Das, who is the first chief minister of Jharkhand to complete a five-year term, said. 

Das is currently trailing against BJP rebel and Independent candidate Saryu Roy by over 700 votes in Jamshedpur East assembly constituency. 

