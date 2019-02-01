JKBOSE Class XII Kargil Division Results Declared: Check jkbose.ac.in for more details

JKBOSE has announced the Class 12th private/annual 2018 result on its official website - jkbose.ac.in.

The result of Class 12th is for Kargil Division in Jammu and Kashmir.

Steps to check the result:-

Log on to the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.ac.in. Click on the link ‘Result for Higher Secondary Part –II Examination Annual Regular/Private, 2018 (Kargil Division). Enter the required information – roll no./name. Click on view result. Now your result will be displayed on the screen.

Last month, JKBOSE had declared Class 12th Annual/regular result for Kashmir division.

About JKBOSE

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.

Its functions include conduct of public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes, to prepare and publish results of examinations , grant diplomas and certificates.

It also prescribes the courses of instruction, scheme of studies, prepare syllabi, curriculum and textbooks for the School Education as per National Policy on Education besides print and supplying textbooks to the School Education Department.

JKBOSE also provides education through State Open School under open distance learning (ODL) mode for those who have missed formal schooling.

Besides, it also awards medals and prizes to meritorious students in public examinations, grants affiliation to private (secondary and higher secondary) schools and implements National Sponsored Schemes like Adolescence Education Programme, NTSE/NMMS, Scholarships, National Achievement Survey, etc.