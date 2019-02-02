J&K woman shot dead by terrorists, act filmed, put on social media

Using intimidation tactics like that of ISIS, terrorists shot dead a 25-year-old woman and filmed the barbaric act on a mobile phone in the troubled South Kashmir's Shopian district.

Terrorists later released a 10-second bone-chilling video of a pheran (long cloak) clad woman pleading for mercy with folded hands before a gun-wielding militant, who shoots her twice from the point blank range before she falls down on the snow.

The Jammu and Kashmir police later identified the slain woman as Ishrat Muneer of Dangerpora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Sources said Ishrat was abducted by the militants and taken to neighboring Shopian district where she was shot dead from a point-blank range.

"The body was retrieved by the police from Dragad area of Zainapora in the Shopian district. Terrorists while perpetrating this gruesome act made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media," a police spokesman said.

The J&K police have registered a case under relevant sections and have put the investigation on a fast track. "Pertinently police investigation is focused on some credible leads and soon the culprits shall be brought before the law," he said.

A relative of slain Al Badr chief Zeenat-ul-Islam, Ishrat was pursuing masters through distance education. Sources said she was perhaps abducted on Thursday after she left home. When she did not return late night, her family members started looking for her and in the morning her bullet riddled body was recovered.

One of the Most Wanted Terror commanders, 29-year-old Zeenat — known as Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert — was killed in the Kathpora village in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on January 13.

This is the third instance when terrorists filmed the ISIS-style execution and released it on social media networks in an apparent attempt to spread terror.

On November 16, Hizbul Mujhadeen released a bone-chilling video of shooting down an abducted teenager, Nadeem Manzoor in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir. On November 17, terrorists slit throat of 19-year-old, Huzaif Ashraf of Manzgam Kulgam and filmed the act on a mobile phone before releasing the same on the social media.