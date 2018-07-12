J&K: Will the Centre conduct civic elections in the state under governor's rule?

Picture for representation

Following the fall of the Jammu & Kashmir government last month, the Centre is planning to hold panchayat and urban civic elections in the state, which is currently under governor’s rule.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the elections, scheduled to be held in January, were deferred after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti told the Centre that the situation was not conducive for the polls.

The previous panchayat polls in the state were held in 2011; urban local body elections have not been held for eight years.

Recently, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah reiterated his demand for dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and said the situation in Kashmir is not conducive for polls.

His party, however, would take part in the democratic exercise whenever it is held, he added.

The National Conference has gone on record to demand the dissolution of the assembly. It is the cure for all the rumours about horse trading, splitting of political parties and government formation," Abdullah said.

Last week, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh kick-started his Mission Kashmir 2.0 by meeting the Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra in Srinagar on Wednesday .

“Heading to Srinagar on a two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. During this visit the security situation of the state will be reviewed. Shall also perform dharshan at the holy cave of Shri Amarnathji”, tweeted Singh before embarking on the Mission Kashmir.

Soon after arriving in Srinagar on a two day visit, Singh held discussions with Governor NN Vohra on various important issues relating to security management, implementation of development programmes and positive engagement of the youth in the state. Governor also briefed the Home Minister about the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra. Later Singh went into a huddle with top security honchos to review the situation in the state particularly after calling off the Ramzan ceasefire last month.

The meeting assumes significance after security forces resumed the operations against the militants after calling off the Ramzan truce in Jammu and Kashmir on June 17. Since the resumption of anti-terror operations on June 17, security forces have killed 13 militants in different operations across Kashmir. Three security men and four civilians have also been killed since the ceasefire ended in Jammu and Kashmir.

Figures reveal that around 95 militants have been killed in different operations across Kashmir this year so far. Around 38 security forces have also been died in the line of duty across Kashmir this year so far