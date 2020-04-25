J&K: Two terrorists, one associate killed in Pulwama encounter

Two terrorists and another associate were killed in an encounter at Goripora Area of Awantipora in Pulwama district Jammu & Kasmir police reported.

"2 unidentified terrorists and 1 hardcore associate of terrorists killed. Search is still going on," J&K police stated.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists & 1 terrorist associate killed in an encounter with security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora in Pulwama district. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/bY41lkwcFp — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

The encounter started in the early morning of Saturday.

Further details are awaited.