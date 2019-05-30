J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Sopore

Based on a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Dangerpora area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identities and affiliation of the killed terrorists are yet to be ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

Police have urged citizens not to venture near the encounter zone since stray explosive materials might be lying there. Police are trying to quickly sanitise the space so that