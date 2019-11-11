Headlines

J&K: Two terrorists killed after encounter breaks out in Bandipora

The identities of the terrorists are being ascertained

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 12:10 PM IST

Two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between joint security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

 

 

Earlier, it was reported that fresh firing had begun in the region.

The security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the slain terrorists.

The identities of the terrorists are being ascertained, news agencies reported.

Yesterday, one terrorist had been killed and two others were reported to be trapped after an encounter broke out with the security forces in the same region.

The encounter took place when the security forces launched a search operation in Lawdara village based on intelligence about terrorists hiding in the area. The terrorists had opened fire on the security forces following which a gun battle ensued between them.

Last month, three terrorists were killed in an encounter by the security forces in J&K's Awantipora and have been identified as Naveed Tak, Hamid Lone aka Hamid Lelhari and Junaid Bhat. 

Out of the three terrorists who were killed by security forces, Hamid Lone aka Hamid Lelhari was the successor of Zakir Musa, the chief of Kashmir's Al-Qaeda unit, who died in May 2019.

Hamid Lelhari was named the successor and chief of Terror group Al Qaeda's affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) after Zakir Musa.

Further details are awaited.

