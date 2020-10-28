J&K: Two terrorists gunned down in Budgam encounter

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started between terrorists and security forces on Tuesday evening at Mochua area in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Two unidentified terrorists have been killed as the search operation is still on," police said.

On October 26, a video surfaced in which a terrorist was seen surrendering before security forces in J&K's Awantipora. The terrorist is a resident of Gulshanpura, Pulwama. He was absconding since September 25, this year. One AK rifle was also recovered from his possession.

Last week, security forces eliminated two terrorists in an operation in the Melhora area of the Shopian district.

"One more terrorist killed during the operation in Melhora area of Shopian district. Total two terrorists have been eliminated so far. One AK rifle and one pistol recovered. The operation has concluded," said Indian Army.

One AK rifle and one pistol were recovered from the spot.