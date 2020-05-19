Headlines

J&K: Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in Srinagar encounter

Two security forces personnel were earlier injured in the encounter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2020, 03:25 PM IST

Joint security forces on Tuesday gunned down two terrorists in an overnight encounter in the Nawakadal area in downtown Srinagar. The two slain terrorists were found associated with the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Two automatic weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said.

Two security forces personnel were earlier injured in the encounter.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of security forces in the Nawakadal area of central Kashmir's Srinagar district in the wee hours of Tuesday, confirmed Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police.

Sources told Zee Media that the encounter started after security forces had a specific input about the presence of some terrorists at the Kanemazar area in Nawakadal in old Srinagar city. As a joint team of J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off the area and located the house where the terrorists were hiding, the terrorists opened fire on the security forces thus triggering the encounter.

Sources had claimed that the two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were trapped in the area but the security forces decided to carry out searches in the morning. Internet service was snapped in the city as a precautionary measure.

Notably, this is the first encounter between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar after a gap of around two years.

