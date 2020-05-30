J&K: Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in Kulgam encounter

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Wanpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday morning. Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar confirmed that two militants have been killed in the operation. However, he said, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

Joint security forces and terrorists were reported to have engaged in a fierce gunbattle this morning after an encounter broke out in the Wanpora area.

Mobile networks and internet services have been snapped in the area.

According to police inputs, the joint security forces had launched a search-and-comb operation in the area after receiving intel about two to three terrorists hiding in Wanpora. The operation was being conducted by a joint team of J&K Police, Indian Army's 1st Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

A J&K Police official said, "As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists hiding in the area fired upon the searching party that was retaliated and a full-scale encounter was launched.''

The actual number of terrorists who are present in the area can only be confirmed after the operation concludes, a senior police officer said.

It is to be mentioned that counter-terror operations are being carried out in J&K at war footing this year and more than 70 terrorists have already been killed, including top Hizbul and JeM commanders. Around 22 active terrorists have also been arrested.

On May 25, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in the Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam.