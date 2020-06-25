J&K: Two terrorists eliminated by security forces in Sopore

Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Thursday in the Hardshiva area of Sopore district of North Kashmir's Baramullah.

An encounter broke out in the morning between the security forces and militants in the region.

According to an officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a tip-off was received about the presence of terrorists in the area following which an operation was launched late night. Contact established with terrorists early morning on Thursday.

"#Encounter has started at #Hardshiva area of #Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow." tweeted the Kashmir zone police.

A joint team of Police, 22 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Hardshiva. As the forces tightened the cordon around the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire on them.

The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter, an official informed.

Army also confirmed that encounter in the area is going on "Op Hardshiva (#Sopore). Joint Operation was launched today early morning on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. Cordon was laid & contact established. Firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress," read a statement of the army.

Security forces have so far eliminated 108 terrorists in Kashmir, with most of them killed in South Kashmir. Now the security forces have shifted their focus to North Kashmir as well where as per inputs, more than 100 terrorists are active and most of them are foreign terrorists.