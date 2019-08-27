J&K: Two terrorists arrested in Kashmir's Baramulla in Army's joint operation, weapons recovered

Two terrorists were arrested, and weapons and warlike stores were recovered during an encounter with security forces in Baramulla area of Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on Tuesday.

The joint operation was carried out by a team consisting of jawans of the 53rd Battalion of CRPF, Indian Army and a team of personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir police.

"53rd Battalion of CRPF, Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation and apprehended two terrorists in Baramulla, J-K. Warlike stores recovered," the tweet by the official CRPF handle read.

On Saturday, Director-General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh had said that the action against terrorists will continue and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the public and solve their grievances.

Earlier, a rattled Pakistan, after failing to internationalise the Kashmir issue, resorted to heavy ceasefire violation at two locations in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Poonch on August 26 in a bid to infiltrate terrorists in the valley. The Indian army strongly retaliated to the ceasefire violation.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was apprehended after a joint check-post at Delina Chowk manned by police & army drew fire from a truck. Reports of one more terrorist entering the valley had also surfaced following which the security forces are carrying a search operation. One AK-47 has also been recovered.