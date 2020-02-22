J&K: Two terrorists, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, gunned down in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Two terrorists were shot down by joint security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on the wee hours of Saturday. An encounter took place in the Gund Baba Khalil region in the Sangam town of the Anantnag district in south Kashmir, at the end of which the terrorists were successfully gunned down.

There was a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants at Sangam Bijbehara.

According to sources, the two terrorists that were shot down were affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They have been identified as Naveed Bhat and Aaqib Yaseen Bhat, both residents of Qaimoh in J&K's Kulgam.

The security forces have recovered one AK-47, one pistol, several magazines and other guns and ammunition from the scene of the encounter.

The J&K Police, the Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had launched a joint security operation late last night to flush out terrorists hidden in the region, which resulted in the encounter.

Giving more details about the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter wrote, "Two LeT terrorists have been killed in this operation by Police, CRPF, and Army. Arms & ammunition recovered. Details shall follow."

Exchange of fire started between security forces & terrorists at Sangam #Bijbehara. Police, CRPF & Army are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 21, 2020

The Inspector-General of Kashmir Zone Police also confirmed the news later.

This is a developing story. Further details shall follow.