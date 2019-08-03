J&K: Two JeM terrorists killed by security forces in Sopore encounter

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter in Sopore on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Arms and ammunition recovered have also been recovered from the encounter site.

Earlier in the day, a terrorist was gunned down by security forces during an exchange of fire in Shopian's Pandoshan village.

The gun-battle had broken out in Malmapanpora area of Sopore town in Baramulla district of J&K in the wee hours on Saturday. The area was cordoned off by the security forces and the operation is underway. One Army personnel has also been injured in the Sopore gunbattle.

Meanwhile, in Shopian encounter 2 terrorists were gunned down by the security forces.

According to latest reports, three out of four terrorists JeM operatives were positioned in terror launch pads in Nezapir sector of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), opposite Indian post of Shahpur sector in Poonch. They had direct operational backing of Pakistani SSG (Special Service Group) commandos deployed in this area.

The terrorists had planned to conduct a BAT (Border Action Team) operation against Indian troops along the forward posts of Barood, Sher, Shakti and Kaiyaan.