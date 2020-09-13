J&K: Two arrested with Chinese pistols, 11 grenades, IEDs in Medhar

The forces recovered one Chinese pistol with a magazine, 12 rounds of 9 mm pistol and one Chinese grenade from their possession, as per ANI.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army on Sunday recovered consignment of arms and ammunition at Mendhar in Poonch district, and arrested two people.

This comes a day after the security forces arrested two terrorists and two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Dangarpura area of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.

One Chinese pistol with a magazine, 12 rounds of 9 mm pistol and one Chinese grenade were recovered from their possession.