J&K tourism department plans to double promotion after removing tourist advisory

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department are planning to double its promotions after authorities lifted an advisory asking tourists to leave on August 2, days before the centre decided to abrogate article 370.

In a security advisory issued by the state home department, it reads that "the security advisory requesting tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir to curtail their visit in Kashmir valley....is hereby withdrawn." The authorities have promised tourists desirous of undertaking visit to the state of providing all necessary assistance and logical support.

Sources in the tourism department told WION that a meeting headed by the principal secretary and other top officials was held to discuss the measures needed for the revival of tourism in Kashmir valley keeping an eye on the winter season when the footfall of tourists is high.

"Normally we publicize tourism but this year we will have to double promotions. We have roadshows in metropolitan cities of India. We will also do the same shows in Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia. We will also publicize this in all the major airports of the country," said Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director Tourism, Kashmir.

After the abrogation of special status and subsequent imposition of restrictions, tourism has seen a steep downfall. Hotels and tour operators have fallen silent as travel booking were cancelled. This has also threatened the jobs of youth who are involved with the industry.

According to one estimate, five lakh people are directly associated with tourism industry in J&K. The state tourism department says that the industry contributes 16 percent of state's total GDP.

A travel agent based in Srinagar, Mohammad Altaf said, ""Kashmir is a 12 month destination for tourists and since winter is coming, we as travel agents are trying our best to get clients from the world and our country. The govt has to take many steps which includes restoring telecommunication and internet service."