J&K: Three terrorists killed, three jawans injured during encounter in Kulgam's Nagnad-Chimmer area

Three terrorists were killed, three security personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The Kashmir zone police twitted “#KulgamEncounterUpdate: So far 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 9 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation after receiving a tip-off about presence of terrorists in the area. The hiding terrorists open fired on the search party.

"#Encounter has started at #Nagnad-#Chimmer area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," it stated in the first tweet.

“A joint team of Police, 9 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. He said as the team cordoned the specific spot hiding terrorists fired upar the searching party which was retaliated and an encounter began," a police official stated.

Till now this year 131 terrorists including many top commanders have been killed, the anti-terror operation in Kashmir is going on since the beginning of the year in full swing.