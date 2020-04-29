J&K: Three terrorists gunned down in overnight encounter at Melhura in Shopian

The third terrorist was gunned down on Wednesday morning

At least three terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an overnight encounter with joint security forces at Melhura in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). In the morning update, it was said that the security personnel had recovered two bodies of slain terrorists and that the search for the third terrorist was on. However, in a later update, Kashmir Zone police said that another unidentified terrorist was slain later, taking the total number of killed terrorists to three.

A joint team of security personnel, comprising the Army 55 Rashtriya Rifles, Shopian Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is on the spot.

"So far, two unidentified terrorists were killed in the Shopian encounter. Search operation still going on. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police. The official handle of the J&K Police had also taken to Twitter to post updates regarding the overnight encounter.

Operation at Melhura continued through the night. Two terrorists killed.Bodies recovered. For third terrorist search is on. https://t.co/mXMg99GzgU — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) April 29, 2020

#UPDATE 1 more unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter. Operation still going on. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police



Total 3 terrorists neutralised so far. https://t.co/TXSmgO6qYm — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

The encounter started after the terrorists opened fire on a search party of the security forces at Melhora in Zainapora area of Shopian. A security official said that the whole area was then cordoned off and an operation was launched to eliminate the terrorists.

It may be recalled that four terrorists were killed in an encounter in the same area on Wednesday. The encounter had started after terrorists opened fire on a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles, and the CRPF.