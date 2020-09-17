J&K: Three terrorists eliminated, CPRF official injured in encounter in Batmaloo

Three terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Batmaloo on Thursday (September 17). A Deputy Commandant of CRPF also suffered injuries during the encounter. A civilian also died during the exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

Security forces are yet to reveal the identity of the dead terrorists. A search operation is still underway in the area.

IGP Jammu and Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “one unidentified terrorist has been killed one lady also lost life in Initial exchange of fire and a Deputy commandant of CRPF also received bullet wound and was shifted to the army hospital for treatment."

A police officer said a lady named Kausar was hit by a bullet and was immediately shifted to hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

A police official said as the joint team cordoned the house where terrorists were hiding. The terrorists then opened fire on searching party, forcing the security forces to retaliate leading to encounter.

n Wednesday (September 16), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that the terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced up to 54% since the abrogation of Article 370.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha said that there were 211 terrorist-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir between August 5, 2019, and September 9, 2020, compared to 455 incidents reported between the same period in 2018 and 2019.