J&K: Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists gunned down by security forces in Pulwama

Three terrorists belonging to the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in the Zadoora village of Pulwama district early on Saturday (August 29, 2020).

The three slain Hizbul terrorists were identified as - Adil Hafiz, Arshid Ahmad Dar, and Rouf Ahmad Mir. They were the residents of Pulwama and affiliated with Pakistan-backed proscribed terror outfit HM.

An official press release from J&K Police said, “On a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in village Zadoora area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 50RR and 182/183BN CRPF in the said area.’’

During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given the opportunity to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter, the release said.

“In the ensuing encounter, 03 terrorists were killed, and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Adil Hafiz, Arshid Ahmad Dar, and Rouf Ahmad Mir all residents of Pulwama and affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM,” the J&K Police said.

During the said encounter, one Indian Army jawan also received critical injuries who were shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.

The Indian Army paid rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The slain Hizbul terrorists had a long history of terror crime records, the J&K Police said. They were part of groups involved in planning and executing several terror attacks in the area including attacks on Police and security establishments.

As per police records, Adil Hafiz was involved in case FIR No. 112/2020 pertaining to the attack on the Naka party at Prichoo Bridge in which one police personnel was martyred and another was injured.

Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic due to COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of people from the inherent risk of contracting the infection, the dead bodies of the killed terrorists shall be sent to Baramulla for burial purposes after completion of all medico-legal formalities.

The nearest family members of the killed terrorists shall be allowed to participate in the last rites at Baramulla, the J&K Police informed.

Incriminating materials, including arms & ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pulwama and investigation has been initiated.

The J&K Police also urged people to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.