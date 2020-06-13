J&K: Third IED destroyed on national highway in last 15 days

Alert security forces on Saturday averted a huge tragedy after an IED fitted in a gas cylinder was defused.

The explosive was planted on the roadside of the Bandipora-Srinagar highway in Bandipora, north Kashmir.

"A Joint Road Opening Party and Explosive Detective Dog (ED Dog) found a suspected gas cylinder on the roadside near Gamru-Lavdara crossing early in the morning. It was suspicious and there was a possibility of explosives in the cylinder. Soon bomb disposal squad was called," SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik said.

After investigation, it was found that the cylinder was fitted with IED and was placed on the side of the road. It was then defused the bomb disposal squad of the security forces. The operation took around six hours.

After locating the suspected IED, traffic was stopped and was diverted on other routes on the Bandipora-Srinagar highway the official said. The entire area was sealed.

This is the third attempt by terrorists in the last 15 days to carry out an IED blast, but every time due to the alertness of security forces, the terrorists' plans are foiled.