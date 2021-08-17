J&K: Terrorists shoot BJP leader dead in Kulgam, second such attack in a week

In what comes as the second such attack in a week, terrorists on Tuesday shot dead BJP leader Javed Ahmad Dar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. He was the in-charge of the Homshali Bugh constituency in Kulgam.

BJP Media cell head in Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad said, "BJP condemns the killing of Javeed Ahmad Dar, Constituency President, Homshalibugh in Kulgam by terrorists."

"A shameful and cowardly act by terrorists. My deepest condolences to them, and prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss," he added.

J&K BJP released a statement on the killing of the party leader in a terror attack, "Strongly condemned the terror attack on Constituency President Homeshalibagh Sh Javed Ahmed Dar, those who are responsible for this will not be spared. May God give peace to departed soul & fortitude to their family to bear this terrible loss. Our condolences are with the family."

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, "Terrible news from Kulgam. Javed Ahmad was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack and send my heartfelt condolences to Javved's family and colleagues. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat."

Earlier today, terrorists fired upon a civilian at Brazloo-jagir in the Kulgam district. He was been shifted to a nearby hospital.

(With ANI inputs)