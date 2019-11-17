J&K: Terrorists set ablaze truck in Tral area of Pulwama district

In yet another attempt to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists set ablaze a truck late on Saturday in Amirabad village of Trala in Pulwama district.

According to reports, the truck was empty and had been brought to the trough to fill the apple load.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Also read J&K: Five terror suspects arrested in Sopore area of Baramulla district

Image credits: ANI

Last month, a truck driver was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The police soon reached the spot and cordoned off the place after confirming the attack.

Earlier, truck drivers Sharif Khan and Ilyas from Rajasthan were shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district. In another attack, the terrorists had killed an apple trader and injured his associate in an attack in Shopian. In Pulwama, a daily-wage worker from Chhattisgarh was also shot dead by terrorists.

On Saturday, five terror suspects were arrested by a joint team of police and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The attacks are suspected to be carried out by terrorists as a response to the improvement in the situation in the valley, after the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state on August 5, which ended the special status for the region.