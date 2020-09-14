J&K: Terrorists open fire on patrolling party in Pulwama, search operation launched

A massive cordon and search operation has been launched in the Parigam village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after receiving inputs of 2-3 terrorists being trapped in the area. All entry and exit points have been sealed.

The terrorists had earlier fired upon the security forces that were patrolling the village in Pulwama district. After a brief exchange of fire, massive searches were launched in the area.

As per the reports, terrorists fired upon the army's patrolling party, however, no injury has been reported in the attack. The attack was retaliated and a brief exchange of fire happened.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)