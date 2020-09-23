J&K: Terrorists kill BDC chairman of Khag in Budgam

Terrorists on Wednesday shot dead Block Development Council (BDC) chairman in Khag area of Budgam district in Central Kashmir.

The BDC chairman has been identified as Bupinder Singh. He was shot dead by unknown terrorists at his ancestral home in dalwash village of block khag of district Budgam in central Kashmir.

Police said that he left alone on Wednesday for his ancestral home without informing the police station. He left for his ancestral home and kept his Personal Security Officers (PSO) in Khag Police Station without informing the police.

The BDC chairman was shot dead by the terrorists at around 7:45 PM.

IGP Kashmir confirming the news said, "BDC chairman Bhupinder Singh left two PSO in PS Khag and left ancestral home alone without informing SHO Khag. He stayed at Aloochibagh Srinagar and went to Khag today.”

A police handout reads “ Today at around 1945 hrs, terrorists fired upon BDC Chairman Khag Budgam Shri Bhupinder Singh, who died on spot. The said protected person had 2 PSOs from DPL Budgam. He had dropped the PSOs in police station khag and had proceeded towards his residence in Aloochibagh Srinagar. However, without informing the police , the said protected person moved to Village Dalwash ( ancestral home) where he was attacked upon.”

It’s said that he had contested the election independently and was elected as BDC of khag area of district Budgam. Police have cordoned the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers.