J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Pulwama

Unidentified terrorists in the Tahab area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district hurled a grenade at security forces on Saturday.

According to sources, the terrorists targeted a team of police and CRPF personnel deployed at the Tahab Chowk. Fortunately, the grenade missed its target and exploded on the roadside.

"The security personnel fired some aerial gunshots. However there was no immediate report of any causality on either side," sources added.

The attack was confirmed by a police officer. Efforts are on to find the attackers.

Earlier today, security forces killed two terrorists in a gunbattle in the Danger Pora area of the district. After the encounter, while the forces were searching the area for the presence of more terrorists, locals resorted to stone pelting to provide a safe passage to the militants.