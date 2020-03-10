J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at Kakapora police station in Pulwama, CRPF personnel injured

A security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was on Tuesday injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at the Kakapora Police Station in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district. News agencies confirmed that the grenade had exploded outside the wall of the police station, but the security personnel has suffered shrapnel damage.

According to J&K Police, the personnel present there immediately responded to the threat by firing shots in the air as retaliation to the terrorist attack.

The injured member of the security personnel was rushed to a hospital.

'One security personal got injured when a grenade was lobbed into the compound. He sustained splinter injuries and has been taken to hospital. His condition is stable," said the CRPF.

More companies of CRPF have been deployed at the police station premises to ensure security.