J&K: Terrorists attack CRPF patrol party in Budgam, ASI martyred

An officer of ASI rank was martyred after unknown terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol party in the Chadura area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

Identified as Nu Badole, the martyred ASI belonged to Maharashtra's Nagpur. He was attacked by the terrorists and his service rifle was also looted by them before they fled from the scene.

The attack is said to have taken place at around 7.45 AM in the Badipora area of Chadura in Budgam district. The terrorists fired upon the CRPF jawans and an ASI rank officer of the CRPF got critically injured. The terrorists then fled from the scene after snatching his service rifle.

"Motorcycle-borne terrorists fired upon the deployed troops of B/117 Bn CRPF at 0745 Hrs. One ASI of 117 Bn sustained bullet injuries and being evacuated to the hospital. Troops carrying out Search in the area," a security force official said earlier.

The injured officer was shifted to 92 base army hospital for treatments, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched a massive search to nab the terrorists.

This is the second terror attack in Budgam district in the last 24 hours. Last night, terrorists attacked and shot dead a block development council chairman in the Khag area of Budgam.

The BDC chairman has been identified as Bupinder Singh. He was shot dead by unknown terrorists at his ancestral home in the Dalwash village of block Khag of district Budgam in central Kashmir.

Police said that he left alone on Wednesday for his ancestral home without informing the police station. He left for his ancestral home and kept his Personal Security Officers (PSO) in Khag Police Station without informing the police.