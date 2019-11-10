J&K: Terrorist killed, two trapped after encounter breaks out in Bandipora

One terrorist was killed and two others are trapped after an encounter broke out with the security forces in Bandipora, Kashmir on Sunday.

The encounter took place when the security forces launched a search operation in Lawdara village based on intelligence about terrorists hiding in the area. The terrorists open fire on the security forces following which a gun battle ensued between them.

The security forces have cordoned off the area.

"One terrorist neutralised in the ongoing operation in Bandipora. Operation in progress," said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

Last month, three terrorists were killed in an encounter by the security forces in J&K's Awantipora and have been identified as Naveed Tak, Hamid Lone aka Hamid Lelhari and Junaid Bhat.

Out of the three terrorists who were killed by security forces, Hamid Lone aka Hamid Lelhari was the successor of Zakir Musa, the chief of Kashmir's Al-Qaeda unit, who died in May 2019.

Hamid Lelhari was named the successor and chief of Terror group Al Qaeda's affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) after Zakir Musa.

More details are awaited.