J&K: Terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama; 2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped

A terrorist was killed in an encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

IGP Kashmir confirmed the exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces. Two or three terrorists are reportedly trapped in the Samboora area of Awantipora.

"Yes an encounter started in Samboora area of Awantipora and the police along with security forces are doing their jobs," IGP Kashmir said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were conducting a joint search operation in the area after it received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

When the security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists started firing at them. They retaliated and an encounter broke out.

On Saturday, J&K police arrested a terrorist associate affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered arms and ammunitions.

On the basis of specific information regarding the movement of a person, the Handwara Police along with the 32 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the 92nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) on this day launched a search-and-cordon operation in the orchards of the Mandigam Kralgund village.

A police official said that during the search and checking, one person was found in a suspicious condition who on seeing the search party tried to escape from the spot but was chased and apprehended by the search party.

The apprehended person, on preliminary interrogation, disclosed his identity as one Akeel Ahmad Parray, resident of Mandigam Kralgund.