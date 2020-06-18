J&K: Terrorist gunned down in encounter at Meej in Awantipora's Pampore

An unidentified terrorist has been eliminated in an ongoing encounter at Meej in the Pampore area of Awantipora, said Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.

"Meej Pampore encounter- So far one unidentified terrorist killed; operation on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on this day.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the early hours of Thursday. Police and security forces are on the job

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

On June 16, three unidentified terrorists were eliminated in an encounter that started at the Turkwangam area of Shopian, police said.