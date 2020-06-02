J&K: Terrorist gunned down by security forces in Awantipora encounter

Two more are believed to be trapped in the area.

A terrorist was gunned down by security forces on Tuesday in an encounter at the Saimoh area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Awantipora on Tuesday. J&K Police and security forces are carrying out the search operation in the area. The identity of the eliminated terrorist remains unknown.

A top police official said that one terrorist has been killed in the encounter so far while two more are believed to be trapped in the area.

Earlier, a joint team of Awantipora Police, Army’s 42 RR, and the CRPF launched a search and cordon operation on Monday night on receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A police official said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists opened fire on them, which was retaliated by the security forces, thus triggering an encounter. He further added that earlier terrorists were asked to surrender but they refused and started firing on security forces.