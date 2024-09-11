J&K terror funding case: ‘My fight is for…’, says MP Engineer Rashid after walking out of Tihar jail on bail ahead of…

Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid on Wednesday walked out of Tihar jail a day after Delhi's Special NIA court granted him interim bail in a terror funding case.

The bail was granted by Delhi's special NIA court on Tuesday to allow Rashid to campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. He has to surrender on October 3.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Baramulla MP said, "I will not let down my people. I take a pledge that I will fight PM Modi's narrative of 'Naya Kashmir', which has failed totally in Jammu and Kashmir. People have rejected whatever he did on August 5, 2019," referring to the abrogation of Article 370.

Responding to National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, who said on Wednesday that "The bail has been given to him only for 20 days for the elections," Rashid said, "I am committed to working for the welfare of my people."

"We are not going to get scared. My fight is bigger than what Omar Abdullah said. His fight is for the chair, my fight is for the people," he added.

On September 10, Omar Abdullah said that the bail granted to MP Rashid Engineer in the terror funding case was a political manoeuvre to garner votes rather than serve the voters who elected him to Parliament.

Omar Abdullah said, "I knew this would happen some time or the other. I feel sorry for the people of Baramulla because he has not been granted bail for the welfare of the people of Baramulla or attend Parliament. He has been granted bail just to contest elections and fetch votes, after which he will be sent back to Tihar Jail. People of North Kashmir will again be unrepresented."

Attacking the BJP, Rashid alleged, "I am a victim of the BJP; I will fight against PM Modi's ideology till my last breath...I am coming to Kashmir to unite my people, not to divide them."

Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting will be done on October 8.

There are a total number of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.