J&K: Special vaccination drive launched in villages adjacent to LoC

Jammu and Kashmir: The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is in full swing in the areas adjacent to the Line of Control (LoC).

In the Boniyar block of Uri, having a population of more than 80,000, most of the villages are situated adjacent to the Line of Control and cannot come to the vaccination centres. For this reason, the health workers along with Asha workers of Boniyar block have started a special vaccination drive to provide door-to-door vaccination to the villagers. The department has achieved an 80% target in the first dose.

Dr Parveez Masood, Block Medical Officer of Boniyar, says, "The population of Block Boniyar is more than 80,000 at present and about 60 percent of it is living in the villages adjacent to the Line of Control. At this time, our main target is that those people who are adjacent to the Line of Control, where the net connectivity and the road connectivity is less, should get vaccinated. That's why we have started the special vaccination drive."

In these areas, health workers, Asha workers are going door-to-door for vaccination and about 80 percent of the first dose target is already completed. This includes people above the age of 45 years and those in the risk group in the age group of 18-44 years. In many villages, the first dose is 100% completed and the second dose is in process. The people living in these areas appreciate this drive of the health department.

Rafi Ahmed, Sarpanch of village Tarukanjan, says, "This is a border area, a forest. Earlier, we did not get such facilities, but today, it is available here. We are happy that the administration is doing vaccination door to door. It is necessary for everyone, it is necessary for the village. Since this village located near the border, it was impossible but the team has made it."

Notably, the vaccination campaign in Jammu and Kashmir is the fastest in the whole country. Its rate is more than 60 percent and there are three such districts of Jammu and Kashmir - Jammu, Shopian, and Ganderbal - where the first dose of vaccination has been 100 percent.