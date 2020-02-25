J&K: Social networking sites, VPN to remain blocked; 2G mobile internet services extended till March 4

All Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been asked to take necessary steps to ensure that people of J&K cannot use any social media applications and VPN applications.

In an attempt to prevent anti-national elements to spread rumours on the Internet, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday confirmed that social networking sites and virtual private networks (VPNs) will remain blocked n the Union Territory. However, the authorities stated that 2G mobile Internet services will be extended in Jammu and Kashmir till March 4.

According to government officials, anti-national elements in cahoots with their handlers in Pakistan are misusing the VPNs to forment unrest in India. They added that the anti-national forces are using VPNs to coordinate with their operatives within the UT and plan terror acts.

All Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been asked to take necessary steps to ensure that people of J&K cannot use any social media applications and VPN applications. They are only allowed to have access to 1,674 white-listed sites.

Internet access was allowed across Jammu and Kashmir on January 25 after it remained blocked in the region for about six months. However, restrictions were put in place. The internet speed was restricted to 2G only and nly whitelisted websites were allowed. Moreover, social media, peer to peer communication and virtual private network applications were restricted.

The development came after the Supreme Court on January 10 asked the authorities to review the restrictions in J&K and observed that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Clampdown on internet services was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre's abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year.