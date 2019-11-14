J&K: Shopkeeper shot dead in Tral area of Pulwama

A shopkeeper was shot dead by militants in Tral area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Wednesday, authorities said on Thursday.

The shopkeeper, identified as Mehraj-ud- din Zargar who ran a shop in the main town area, was visited by some militants who open fired at him on Wednesday. He was shifted to the Tral hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Last month, terrorists shot and killed a truck driver transporting apples in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. They also beat up orchard owner before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred a day after postpaid cellular services resumed in Kashmir after a 72-day communication blockade following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.