J&K: Security forces gun down two terrorists in Awantipora, operation underway

Two terrorists was killed in an encounter at the Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora, J&K, on Wednesday.

The encounter started in the wee hours of Tuesday.

“In another operation launched by Awantipur district police along with SFs at Sarshali Khrew,an encounter started last night. The target house was kept under cordon later and the search is going on now at the target house. Details shall follow,“ J&K police tweeted.

“Third operation launched by Awantipora Police last night on a specific input too is in progress and might continue further during day till we clear the target area. Senior officers monitoring since last night,“ J&K police added.

The police and security forces are carrying out the operation which is still underway.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped.

More details are awaited.